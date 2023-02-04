NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $51.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 348.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

