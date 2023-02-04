Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 591,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,585,893 shares.The stock last traded at $79.40 and had previously closed at $76.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.76.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.