Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $375.76 and last traded at $375.09, with a volume of 26654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.62.
The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Featured Stories
