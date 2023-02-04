Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $375.76 and last traded at $375.09, with a volume of 26654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.62.

The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

