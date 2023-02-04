OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,836 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.