OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

