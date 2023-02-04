OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.65 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

