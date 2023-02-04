OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $28.39 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

