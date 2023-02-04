OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.82.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
