OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.19% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

