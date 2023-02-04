OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.