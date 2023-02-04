OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

