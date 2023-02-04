OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.3 %

SAIC stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

