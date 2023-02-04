OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.