OLD National Bancorp IN Has $435,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.57 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

