OLD National Bancorp IN Has $496,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.