OLD National Bancorp IN Has $508,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 180,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

