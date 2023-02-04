OLD National Bancorp IN Has $567,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BHP Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.79) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,107.44.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

