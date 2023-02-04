OLD National Bancorp IN Has $593,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $297.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $298.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBA Communications Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

