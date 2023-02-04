OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.