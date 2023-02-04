OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

