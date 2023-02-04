OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

