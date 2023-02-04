OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

