OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $463,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.39 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

