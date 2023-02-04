OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321,505 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

