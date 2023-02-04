OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.