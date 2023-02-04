OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,234 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.74 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

