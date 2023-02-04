OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

