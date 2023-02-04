OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,034.44.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.