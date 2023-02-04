OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,645 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $251.42.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

