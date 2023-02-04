OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 212 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.85.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $414.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

