OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,351 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

