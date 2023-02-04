OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 512 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $83.78 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

