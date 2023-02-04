OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 692 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

About Align Technology

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $343.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.16. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

