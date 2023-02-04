OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.