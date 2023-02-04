Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

