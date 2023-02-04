Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Olin were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Olin by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

OLN stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

