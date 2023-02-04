ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $10.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.12.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

