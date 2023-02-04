OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $1.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.