ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

