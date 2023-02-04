ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

OKE opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

