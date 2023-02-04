onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in onsemi were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

onsemi Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.