onsemi (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in onsemi by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 363,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
