onsemi (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in onsemi by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 363,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About onsemi

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

