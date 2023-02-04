Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

