Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

