Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $344.78 and last traded at $341.25, with a volume of 81932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.69.

The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

