PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $129.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.