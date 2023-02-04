PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

