Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.75. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,761,884 shares.

The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

