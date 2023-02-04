Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

