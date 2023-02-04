Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 116499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Stories

