Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 116499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

